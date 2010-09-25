Hover to Zoom
Neutrogena Healthy Skin 20 Light Pressed Powder SPF 20
1 ctUPC: 0008680010502
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Get flawless, natural-looking coverage with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Pressed Makeup Powder Compact. This silky, velvety, lightweight pressed powder minimizes shine, and evens and conditions skin tone for a natural-looking, flawless, matte finish. The formula contains light diffusers, which help to soften the look of fine lines and minimize imperfections. The unique formula of this powder makeup contains antioxidants, including pro-vitamin B5 and vitamins C and E to condition skin, minimize the look of blemishes and smooth skin texture. This pressed makeup powder compact leaves skin looking fresh all day long.
- Neutrogena Healthy Skin Pressed Makeup Powder Compact evens skin tone & conditions skin
- Pressed powder in a compact minimizes shine and provides a natural looking, flawless matte finish
- It contains light diffusers, helping soften the look of fine lines, blemishes and imperfections
- Velvety, silky pressed makeup powder is lightweight and helps create smooth skin texture
- Formulated with antioxidants, pro vitamin B5 & vitamins C & E to condition and smooth skin
- Lightweight makeup for shine control, leaving skin looking fresh all day long
- Available in several shades for natural looking coverage