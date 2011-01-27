Get a flawless, natural look and protection against the sun's damaging rays with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Compact Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 55. This silky, lightweight makeup provides buildable coverage for a beautiful look. With Broad Spectrum SPF 55, this formula also helps provide the most powerful level of UVA/UVB protection available in a compact foundation without feeling heavy or greasy. When used as directed along with other sun protection measures, it helps prevent sunburn, and decreases the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun. This dermatologist-tested formula is non-comedogenic which means it won't clog pores. Plus, this cream foundation contains vitamins A, B5, C, and E.

Compact comes with a makeup sponge applicator and mirror; available in 8 shades

