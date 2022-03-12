Use Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer with SPF 20 sunscreen to help reduce the appearance of fine lines. This all-in-one daily moisturizer combines the anti-aging properties of retinol with an SPF 20 moisturizer to offer blendable sheer coverage that helps even tone and smooth skin's texture while protecting against skin-damaging sunrays. This tinted moisturizer is enriched with clinically proven retinol treatment as well as vitamins and antioxidants to fight the appearance of wrinkles even after you take it off. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector SPF 20 works across skin tones for a natural, dewy finish with sheer coverage.

Tube of Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector All-in-One Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20

This moisturizing tint offers blendable sheer coverage to help reduce the appearance of fine lines

The lightweight face moisturizer also helps even skin tone and smooths skin's texture

Works across skin tones to perfect and correct and make skin appear younger and healthier

Formulated with clinically proven retinol treatment as well as antioxidants and vitamins

Contains broad spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen to help protect against the sun's harmful UVA/UVB rays

Suitable for daily use, incorporate into your routine for a natural, dewy finish & sheer coverage

To use, apply the tint with fingers or a sponge all over face for beautiful, younger-looking skin