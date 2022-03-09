Hover to Zoom
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Soft Beige Liquid Foundation
1 ctUPC: 0008680067005
Located in AISLE 18
Help keep skin looking young and healthy while enjoying natural coverage with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation with Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen. This lightweight, non-greasy makeup glides on smoothly and works across all skin tones to help provide flawless, natural coverage. The silky foundation formula contains an exclusive and unique blend of antioxidants including vitamin E, feverfew, and natural soy, which work together to help visibly improve your skin's luminosity, tone, and texture. This liquid makeup with Broad Spectrum SPF 20 titanium dioxide sunscreen is healthier for your skin than wearing no makeup at all and makes your skin look better even after you take it off.
- This liquid foundation's silky formula helps visibly improve skin's luminosity, tone & texture
- This lightweight, non-greasy makeup glides on smoothly for easy and flawless application
- The antioxidant formula makes skin look better even after you remove the liquid makeup
- The nourishing makeup helps keep skin looking young, healthy and beautiful