Neutrogena® Healthy Skin® Tan to Medium 50 Enhancer Broad Spectrum Spf 20
1 ctUPC: 0008680000525
Located in AISLE 18
Neutrogena® Healthy Skin® Enhancer combines a vitamin-infused Retinol treatment to smooth fine lines, the protection of a Broad Spectrum SPF 20 moisturizer, and sheer, light-weight tint in a single application.
- Helps prevent sunburn; if used as directed with other sun protection measures (see directions)
- Decreases the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun