Ingredients

Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate , Polyethylene , Hdi/trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer , Dimethicone/vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer , Lauroyl Lysine , Squalane , Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate , Silica , Trimethylsiloxysilicate , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil , Ethylhexyl Palmitate , Isopropyl Myristate , Isostearic Acid , Lecithin , Polyhydroxystearic Acid , Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate , Sodium Dehydroacetate ; May Also Contain : Mica , Titanium Dioxide , Iron Oxides , Yellow 5 Lake , Red 30 Lake , Carmine , Ultramarines , Red 28 Lake , Red 6 , Red 7 .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

