Neutrogena Healthy Skin Vibrant Blush Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Vibrant Blush

1 ctUPC: 0008680043822
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate , Polyethylene , Hdi/trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer , Dimethicone/vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer , Lauroyl Lysine , Squalane , Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate , Silica , Trimethylsiloxysilicate , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil , Ethylhexyl Palmitate , Isopropyl Myristate , Isostearic Acid , Lecithin , Polyhydroxystearic Acid , Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate , Sodium Dehydroacetate ; May Also Contain : Mica , Titanium Dioxide , Iron Oxides , Yellow 5 Lake , Red 30 Lake , Carmine , Ultramarines , Red 28 Lake , Red 6 , Red 7 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More