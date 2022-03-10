Plump your skin, boost hydration, and even the look of your complexion with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with hyaluronic acid. Better for your skin than wearing no foundation at all, this lightweight liquid face makeup quenches skin for 24 hours. The weightless formula plumps skin and is made with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its skin-hydrating properties. The makeup tint is also oil-free and non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog pores. This moisturizing foundation for dry skin is available in 10 blendable makeup shades that offer enough coverage to help even out your complexion.

