Neutrogena Hydro Boost 20 Natural Ivory Hydrating Tint
1 ctUPC: 0008680043830
Plump your skin, boost hydration, and even the look of your complexion with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with hyaluronic acid. Better for your skin than wearing no foundation at all, this lightweight liquid face makeup quenches skin for 24 hours. The weightless formula plumps skin and is made with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its skin-hydrating properties. The makeup tint is also oil-free and non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog pores. This moisturizing foundation for dry skin is available in 10 blendable makeup shades that offer enough coverage to help even out your complexion.
- Boost skin hydration while evening your complexion with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
- This liquid foundation makeup for dry skin boosts hydration with a lightweight water gel formula
- Formulated with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its skin plumping & hydrating properties
- The moisturizing tint is designed to hydrate your skin and refreshes thirsty skin for 24 hours
- The weightless, oil-free makeup formula is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores
- This liquid face makeup is even better for your skin than wearing no foundation at all
- Available in 10 blendable makeup shades that offer enough coverage to help even your complexion
- Suitable for daily use, the tinted hydrating makeup can be incorporated into any skincare routine