Neutrogena Hydro Boost 30 Light/Medium Hydrating Concealer
Product Details
Leave your skin feeling hydrated all day while minimizing the look of imperfections with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick. Formulated with purified hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its hydrating properties, this face concealer works to leave skin feeling quenched. The cover-up makeup applies flawlessly to mask facial imperfections, such as redness and dark under-eye circles, without a cakey finish. The unique hydrating core of this concealer stick works to refresh dry, thirsty skin. This lightweight concealer is non-greasy, oil-free, and non-comedogenic and is available in five blendable shades designed to match multiple skin tones.
- Hydrate skin and minimize imperfections with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick
- This cover-up makeup helps mask facial imperfections such as redness and dark under eye circles
- Formulated with purified hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its hydrating properties
- Designed to instantly quench skin, the hydrating makeup is ideal for dry skin
- The unique hydrating core of this concealer stick works to refresh dry, thirsty skin
- The non-greasy, lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic concealer won't leave a cakey finish
- Available in 5 blendable makeup shades designed to match multiple skin tones
- Face makeup offers smooth coverage that blends effortlessly for a fresh look all day
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dimethicone , Isotridecyl Isononanoate , Triethylhexanoin , Water , Ceresin , Polyethylene , Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer , Diisostearyl Malate , Vinyl Dimethicone/methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer , Isononyl Isononanoate , Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax , Phytosteryl/octyldodecyl Lauroyl Glutamate , Caprylic/capric Triglyceride , Ozokerite , Glycerin , Isododecane , Silica , Peg-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax , Acrylates/dimethicone Copolymer , Jojoba Esters , Dimethicone/ Peg-10/15 Crosspolymer , Phenoxyethanol , Caprylyl Glycol , Sodium Hyaluronate , Potassium Sorbate , Hexylene Glycol , Tocopherol , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Titanium Dioxide , Iron Oxides , Mica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
