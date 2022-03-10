Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Perspective: front
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Perspective: back
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Perspective: left
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Perspective: right
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Perspective: top
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

1.7 ozUPC: 0007050111047
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Quench dry skin with this oil-free & non-comedogenic hydrating water gel daily moisturizer. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the moisturizer for dry skin absorbs quickly without clogging pores.

  • Oil-free formula allows you to wear it alone or under makeup as a smooth velvety primer
  • Gel moisture features an oil-free and dye-free formula
  • Hyaluronic acid is a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in
  • Instantly hydrates and quenches dry skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple
  • Provides long-lasting moisture to keep skin looking smooth, supple, and hydrated day after day