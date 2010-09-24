Hover to Zoom
Neutrogena Mineral Sheers 30 Buff Powder Foundation SPF 20
1 ctUPC: 0008680000553
Create a natural-looking finish with Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Compact Powder Foundation. This powder helps even and enhance skin clarity, tone, and texture while reducing the appearance of redness. Lightweight and breathable, the foundation provides buildable sheer to medium coverage. With dermatologist-selected pure and gentle minerals, and an oil- and fragrance-free formula, this non-comedogenic powder is safe for sensitive skin and won't clog pores. Plus, it comes in a convenient-to-carry compact that's perfect for on the go.
- Create a natural-looking finish with Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Compact Powder Foundation
- Powder foundation provides sheer to medium buildable coverage
- Mineral powder also helps reduce the appearance of redness
- Helps even and enhance skin clarity, tone, and texture
- Contains dermatologist-selected pure and gentle minerals
- Lightweight foundation features an oil- and fragrance-free formula Non-comedogenic mineral foundation is safe for sensitive skin and won't clog pores
- Oil-free foundation comes in a convenient-to-carry compact