Create a natural-looking finish with Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Compact Powder Foundation SPF 20. This powder helps even and enhance skin clarity, tone, and texture while reducing the appearance of redness. Lightweight and breathable, it provides buildable sheer to medium coverage. With dermatologist-selected pure and gentle minerals, and an oil- and fragrance-free formula, this non-comedogenic powder is safe for sensitive skin and won't clog pores. The formula also contains SPF 20 sunscreen.

