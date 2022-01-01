Help hydrate dry lips and get a beautiful, high-gloss shine with Neutrogena MoistureShine Tinted Lip Soother Gloss with SPF 20 sun protection. This glossy lip soother provides instant relief on contact and protects dry lips. The unique hydragel formula contains cucumber, chamomile, and hydrating glycerin for intense moisturization and optimal lip care. Made with SPF 20 sunscreen, it provides protection against the sun's damaging rays. This tinted gloss comes in several fun shades to add colorful shine to your pout. The small travel-size makes it easy to carry this portable lip gloss on the go in a pocket or purse for hydrated, beautiful lips anytime.