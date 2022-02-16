Hover to Zoom
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Fragrance Free Hand Cream
2 ozUPC: 0007050101300
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Rapidly relieve dry skin with this fragrance-free hand cream. Rich in glycerin, it's clinically proven formula leaves dry, rough hands noticeably softer and smoother to help improve the look of skin.
- Tube of fragrance-free Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream to moisturize hands
- This deeply hydrating, Norwegian hand lotion provides effective relief for dry, rough hands
- Features a formula with concentrated levels of glycerin leaving skin feeling softer and smoother
- Dermatologist-recommended, this hand cream is fragrance-free and specially formulated for dry skin
- The unique Norwegian formula of our rough hand lotion is clinically proven to relieve dry skin
- Only a small amount of this intensive hand cream is needed for immediate and lasting relief
- Used daily, this rough hand cream helps prevent dry skin, even under the harsh of conditions
- This 2-ounce tube contains over 200 applications of this glycerin-rich, concentrated hand lotion