Use the Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover Solution to help gently remove makeup from around your eyes. This dual-phase liquid removes even waterproof eye makeup, including mascara and eyeliner, without any tugging or pulling. Because the formula is 100 percent oil-free, it does not leave behind any oily residue. Aloe and cucumber extracts in the makeup remover soothe skin and leave it feeling cool and refreshed. This non-greasy makeup removing formula is ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

To use, shake well, then apply makeup removing liquid with a cotton pad on closed eyelids