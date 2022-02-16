Neutrogena® Rainbath® Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Neutrogena® Rainbath® Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Neutrogena® Rainbath® Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel

16 fl ozUPC: 0007050161160
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Neutrogena® Rainbath® Shower and Bath Gel cleans, softens and conditions skin without a heavy leave-behind residue. your skin is left in better condition - feeling softer, smoother and renewed. The fragrant blend of spices, fruits and herbs provides a clean burst that refreshes your entire body.

  • 16-fl. oz pump bottle of Neutrogena® Rainbath® Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel
  • Best-selling shower gel cleanses and conditions skin without residue
  • Moisturizing body wash helps leave skin soft, smooth, and refreshed
  • Neutrogena® Rainbath® can be used as a skin-smoothing shaving gel
  • Original refreshing scent of spices, fruits, and herbs
  • Rich, clean-rinsing lather won't leave behind any heavy residue
  • You can smooth bath gel on your body using moistened hands, a puff, or a washcloth
  • Turns your ordinary shower into a pampering spa experience