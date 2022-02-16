Hover to Zoom
Neutrogena® Rainbath® Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel
16 fl oz
Neutrogena® Rainbath® Shower and Bath Gel cleans, softens and conditions skin without a heavy leave-behind residue. your skin is left in better condition - feeling softer, smoother and renewed. The fragrant blend of spices, fruits and herbs provides a clean burst that refreshes your entire body.
- 16-fl. oz pump bottle of Neutrogena® Rainbath® Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel
- Best-selling shower gel cleanses and conditions skin without residue
- Moisturizing body wash helps leave skin soft, smooth, and refreshed
- Neutrogena® Rainbath® can be used as a skin-smoothing shaving gel
- Original refreshing scent of spices, fruits, and herbs
- Rich, clean-rinsing lather won't leave behind any heavy residue
- You can smooth bath gel on your body using moistened hands, a puff, or a washcloth
- Turns your ordinary shower into a pampering spa experience