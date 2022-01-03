Hover to Zoom
Neutrogena® Rapid Wrinkle Repair® Regenerating Retinol Cream
0.5 ozUPC: 0007050141098
Rapid Wrinkle Repair® Regenerating Cream regenerates visibly younger-looking skin in just one week. This rich moisturizing cream delivers hyaluronic acid and the highest concentration of Accelerated Retinol SA deep into skin's surface quickly and effectively, to smooth the look of fine lines and instantly plump with moisture rich replenishers. Skin is left looking visibly smoother and younger.