Neutrogena® Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream
1.7 ozUPC: 0007050111098
Product Details
Reveal visibly younger looking skin in just one week with NEUTROGENA Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Anti-Aging Cream. This anti-wrinkle face cream with retinol help moisturize & smooth skin.
- Anti-aging & moisturizing retinol face & neck cream treatment for day or night use
- Anti-wrinkle cream with hyaluronic acid & retinol for visibly smoother, more even looking skin
- Delivers our highest concentration of anti-aging Accelerated Retinol SA deep into the skin's surface
- Works to reveal visibly younger skin in just one week, and reduces the look of even deep wrinkles
- Moisturizing face & neck cream is clinically proven to quickly and effectively reduce the look of fine lines
- With hyaluronic acid & retinol, the anti-wrinkle formula plumps skin with moisture rich replenishers
- Features Glucose Complex which helps accelerate skin's natural surface activity for rapid results renewal
- Brightens skin tone while reducing the look of winkles, including crow's feet and forehead wrinkles