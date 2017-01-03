Neutrogena® Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream Perspective: front
Neutrogena® Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream

1.7 ozUPC: 0007050111098
Product Details

Reveal visibly younger looking skin in just one week with NEUTROGENA Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Anti-Aging Cream. This anti-wrinkle face cream with retinol help moisturize & smooth skin.

  • Anti-aging & moisturizing retinol face & neck cream treatment for day or night use
  • Anti-wrinkle cream with hyaluronic acid & retinol for visibly smoother, more even looking skin
  • Delivers our highest concentration of anti-aging Accelerated Retinol SA deep into the skin's surface
  • Works to reveal visibly younger skin in just one week, and reduces the look of even deep wrinkles
  • Moisturizing face & neck cream is clinically proven to quickly and effectively reduce the look of fine lines
  • With hyaluronic acid & retinol, the anti-wrinkle formula plumps skin with moisture rich replenishers
  • Features Glucose Complex which helps accelerate skin's natural surface activity for rapid results renewal
  • Brightens skin tone while reducing the look of winkles, including crow's feet and forehead wrinkles