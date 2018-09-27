Neutrogena® Singles Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Perspective: front
Neutrogena® Singles Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Perspective: back
Neutrogena® Singles Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

20 ctUPC: 0007050111125
Product Details

Ourmakeup remover wipes are now in singles!

Each wipe comes individually wrapped, for a fresh and effective towelette every time. Just tear open and unfold a full-size face cleansing towelette.

  • Pre-moistened
  • Gently cleanse skin
  • Makeup remover works in seconds
  • Suitable for contact lens wearers
  • No heavy residue, so there's no need to rinse
  • Removes 99% of makeup
  • Ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested