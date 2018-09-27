Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Neutrogena® Singles Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
20 ctUPC: 0007050111125
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Ourmakeup remover wipes are now in singles!
Each wipe comes individually wrapped, for a fresh and effective towelette every time. Just tear open and unfold a full-size face cleansing towelette.
- Pre-moistened
- Gently cleanse skin
- Makeup remover works in seconds
- Suitable for contact lens wearers
- No heavy residue, so there's no need to rinse
- Removes 99% of makeup
- Ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested