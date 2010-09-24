Create a natural, breathable look and feel with Neutrogena Skin Clearing Makeup. Formulated for acne-prone skin, it is the first and only liquid makeup foundation with Microclear technology that not only treats blemishes, but also helps prevent emerging acne breakouts for clearer skin. Microclear technology boosts the power of salicylic acid by breaking through oil and unclogging pores for fast acne relief. Developed by dermatologists, this oil-free formula controls shine and won't clog pores.