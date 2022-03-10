Conceal blemishes and help clear them up with Neutrogena SkinClearing Blemish Concealer Liquid Face Makeup. Providing natural-looking coverage, this double-duty concealer combines makeup with skincare to reduce the visibility of acne and other blemishes while also helping to improve your skin. The makeup formula contains Microclear technology with salicylic acid acne medicine to help quickly treat, eliminate and prevent pimples. Developed by dermatologists, Neutrogena SkinClearing Blemish Concealer is non-comedogenic and oil-free so it won't clog pores. Suitable for daily use, this acne clearing cover-up makeup can be easily incorporated into a regular skincare and beauty routine. Use this with other salicylic acid makeup products from Neutrogena such as the SkinClearing Liquid Makeup and SkinClearing Mineral Powder.

Cover and treat acne blemishes with the Neutrogena SkinClearing Blemish Concealer Makeup

This 2 in 1 concealer provides natural-looking coverage while helping treat and prevent pimples

Formulated with salicylic acid, a proven acne-fighting medicine that helps diminish breakouts

The oil-free liquid face makeup is made with a non-comedogenic formula, so it won't clog pores

The Microclear technology helps treat, clear, eliminate, and prevent acne breakouts

From a dermatologist-developed brand, it helps provide natural coverage for blemishes

Suitable for daily use, acne cover-up makeup can be incorporated into a skincare or beauty routine

Use the concealer with Neutrogena SkinClearing Liquid Makeup and SkinClearing Blemish Concealer