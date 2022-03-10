Cover, treat, and help prevent breakouts with the Neutrogena SkinClearing Mineral Acne-Concealing Pressed Powder Compact. This oil-absorbing makeup provides a fresh, shine-free look to your face. Containing minerals plus MicroClear technology with salicylic acid acne medicine, the non-comedogenic formula of this daily acne makeup works to help clear, treat, cover and prevent breakouts while being gentle to skin. The compact also contains oil-absorbing powders for shine control that's gentle on the skin. Anti-acne makeup is suitable for daily use & great to integrate into a skincare or beauty routine. Use this pressed salicylic acid face powder with other Neutrogena products such as the SkinClearing Liquid Makeup and SkinClearing Blemish Concealer.

