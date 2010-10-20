Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 100+ Sunscreen Lotion Perspective: front
Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 100+ Sunscreen Lotion
Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 100+ Sunscreen Lotion

3 fl ozUPC: 0008680087310
Purchase Options

Product Details

Help shield your skin from damaging sunrays. This fast-absorbing Broad Spectrum SPF 100 sunscreen lotion provides superior sun protection in an ultra-light, non-greasy formula.

  • Broad spectrum sunscreen lotion goes on easily and absorbs quickly for an invisible, weightless feel
  • Oxybenzone-free and made with Helioplex, which provides superior sun protection against UVA/UVB rays
  • Dry-Touch technology absorbs fast for an ultra-light, non-shiny finish
  • Dermatologist tested sunscreen formula is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores
  • Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes
  • Fast-absorbing lightweight sunscreen lotion formula is non-greasy and PABA-free