Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 100+ Sunscreen Lotion
3 fl ozUPC: 0008680087310
Product Details
Help shield your skin from damaging sunrays. This fast-absorbing Broad Spectrum SPF 100 sunscreen lotion provides superior sun protection in an ultra-light, non-greasy formula.
- Broad spectrum sunscreen lotion goes on easily and absorbs quickly for an invisible, weightless feel
- Oxybenzone-free and made with Helioplex, which provides superior sun protection against UVA/UVB rays
- Dry-Touch technology absorbs fast for an ultra-light, non-shiny finish
- Dermatologist tested sunscreen formula is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores
- Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes
- Fast-absorbing lightweight sunscreen lotion formula is non-greasy and PABA-free