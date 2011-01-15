Help shield your skin from damaging UVA/UVB sunrays. This fast-absorbing Broad Spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen lotion provides superior sun protection in a lightweight, non-greasy, oxybenzone-free formula.

Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes

Fast-absorbing sunscreen lotion formula is non-greasy and PABA-free

Superior sun protection in an ultra-light formula