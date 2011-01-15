Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 30 Perspective: front
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 30

5 fl ozUPC: 0008680010043
Product Details

Help shield your skin from damaging UVA/UVB sunrays. This fast-absorbing Broad Spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen lotion provides superior sun protection in a lightweight, non-greasy, oxybenzone-free formula.

  • Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes
  • Fast-absorbing sunscreen lotion formula is non-greasy and PABA-free
  • Superior sun protection in an ultra-light formula