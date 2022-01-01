The ecoChoice window boxes are all made from New Ages exclusive ecoFLEX composite material composed of recycled polymers and reclaimed wood fibers. In addition to being truly green, ecoFLEX offers a long list of benefits starting with extended durability. Since they are AllProof, they are resistant to any and all natural causes. They are moisture proof, won't dry rot and can't be infested by insects. Additionally, they are extremely stable and won't warp, split or crack. ecoFLEX is also completely non-toxic and is naturally anti-microbial. New Age ecoConcepts window boxes are engineered for easy assembly in minutes without the need to open to tool box. ecoFLEX has a high wood content so it can be painted with any exterior latex paint or stained with multiple applications of an oil based stain. Attractive and styled to work with almost any exterior design scheme, their longevity makes them the best buy in planters. 36x 7.5 tall and 7.5 deep. 10 year .