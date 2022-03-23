Hover to Zoom
New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale Beer
12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0075452700024
Fat Tire Amber is the easy-drinking Amber Ale born in Colorado from New Belgium Brewing Company, a certified B-Corp. After nearly three decades of striving to reduce our impact, we are proud to produce America's first certified carbon neutral beer. 5.2% ABV.
12.0 servings per container
Calories160
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Hops : Willamette , Goldings , Nugget . Malts : Pale , C-80 , Munich , Victory . Yeast : House Ale Yeast .
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More