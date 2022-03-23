Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hoppy Variety Pack Beer
12 ct / 12 fl ozUPC: 0075452701070
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Take home a mix of favorites along with throwback IPAs and exclusive releases found only in the Hoppy Variety Pack. Please note that it’s possible you may get a different variety pack than the one shown on the website if your store is transitioning from one variety pack to another. ABV varies.