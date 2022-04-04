Hover to Zoom
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA Beer
6 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0075452700066
Product Details
Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish. 7% ABV.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories187
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hops : Chinook , Simcoe , Cascade . Malts : Pale , C-120 . Yeast : Ale Yeast .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More