The world''s first 2-in-1 sippy to straw drink cups for kids

• 11ounce volume

• 18/8 stainless steel

• BPA and phthalate free

• No-spill sippy valve • Straw shaped spout designed specifically for developing palates

• Removeable handles

• Colorful TPR sleeve that provides insulation and protects the cup from denting

• dishwasher safe