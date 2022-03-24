Meet the Safe Sippy2™ children''s drink cup. Born of necessity. Conceived with children''s health in mind. Created in response to the growing body of scientific evidence about the dangers of toxic chemicals found in many plastic and metal bottles, every Safe Sippy™ cup is manufactured with one simple goal in mind: Clean in / Clean out.

The new 2-in-1 Safe Sippy2™ cup is the first sippy cup to combine all of the features parents want most: a no-spill spout; clean 11 ounce /330 ml food grade stainless steel vessel; all plastics certified free of BPA and phthalates; removable handles; dishwasher safe; an insulating easy-grip outer sleeve and now, best of all, a straw adaptor that instantly converts your sippy cup to straw bottle in seconds.