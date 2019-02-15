New York Style Cinnamon Raisin Bagel Crisps Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
New York Style Cinnamon Raisin Bagel Crisps Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

New York Style Cinnamon Raisin Bagel Crisps

7.2 ozUPC: 0008136300800
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • The snack that never sleeps
  • Baked extra crispy
  • All natural
  • 0g trans fat per serving
  • Kosher dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil and/or Palm Fruit Oil , Brown Sugar , Raisins , Oat Fiber , Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Cinnamon , Yeast , Corn Starch , Natural Flavor , Rosemary Extract ( Antioxidant ) , Ascorbic Acid ( Antioxidant ) , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More