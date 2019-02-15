Ingredients

Wheat Flour , Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil and/or Palm Fruit Oil , Brown Sugar , Raisins , Oat Fiber , Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Cinnamon , Yeast , Corn Starch , Natural Flavor , Rosemary Extract ( Antioxidant ) , Ascorbic Acid ( Antioxidant ) , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More