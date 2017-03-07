Hover to Zoom
New York Style Roasted Garlic Bagel Crisps
7.2 ozUPC: 0008136300100
Product Details
New York's finest snacks. The snack that never sleeps. Baked extra crispy. All natural. 0g trans fat per serving. Kosher dairy.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Dried Garlic, Salt, Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Yeast, Rosemary Extract (To Preserve Freshness), Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.