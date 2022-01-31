Newman's Own Lite Italian Dressing Perspective: front
Newman's Own Lite Italian Dressing Perspective: back
Newman's Own Lite Italian Dressing Perspective: right
Newman's Own Lite Italian Dressing Perspective: top
Newman's Own Lite Italian Dressing Perspective: bottom
Newman's Own Lite Italian Dressing

16 fl ozUPC: 0002066200004
Located in AISLE 6

Product Details

The Great Salad Dressing Balloon Race. An armada of balloons loaded with Light Italian. The starters gun - Bazoombah! They all rise majestically into the air. Newman''s Own Balloon, with fewer calories, more taste, and secretly propelled by charity, flies faster than Kraft® and further than Wishbone®. First across. First on the ground. El Piloto quaffs mucho quaffs of Newman''s Own Light Italian in victory. A medium light Italian starlet daughter of Butch Cassidini, named Bitch Cassidini, leaps into the balloon basket, kisses Piloto, her lips smeared with Newman''s Own Low Fat, she murmurs, "You taste of Sicily, of Vesuvius, of Naples, baby", and patting his fanny she whispers, "and no fat.

  • Lighten UP!
  • 50% Less Fat and 40% Fewer Calories than Regular Italian Dressing
  • All Natural

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Canola Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion, Spicy Brown Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Spices), Sea Salt, Less Than 2% of: Lemon Juice Concentrate, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Xanthan Gum (as A Thickener), Celery Seed, Lemon Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.

