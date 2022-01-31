Newman's Own Lite Italian Dressing
- Lighten UP!
- 50% Less Fat and 40% Fewer Calories than Regular Italian Dressing
- All Natural
Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Canola Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion, Spicy Brown Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Spices), Sea Salt, Less Than 2% of: Lemon Juice Concentrate, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Xanthan Gum (as A Thickener), Celery Seed, Lemon Oil.
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
