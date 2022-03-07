Newman's Own Medium Chunky Mango Salsa
Product Details
Newman’s Own® Mango Salsa is so good it oughta be outlawed! Delicious chunks of diced tomato with diced mangoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, lime juice and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to add a fruity twist to your next party or get-together! Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Mangoes (Mangoes, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid), Brown Sugar (Cane Sugar, Molasses), Jalapeno Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Onions*, Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Lime Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Cilantro*, Citric Acid.*Dried
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More