Newman's Own Medium Chunky Mango Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0002066200350
Product Details

Newman’s Own® Mango Salsa is so good it oughta be outlawed! Delicious chunks of diced tomato with diced mangoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, lime juice and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to add a fruity twist to your next party or get-together! Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Mangoes (Mangoes, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid), Brown Sugar (Cane Sugar, Molasses), Jalapeno Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Onions*, Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Lime Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Cilantro*, Citric Acid.*Dried

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
