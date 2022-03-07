Newman's Own Medium Chunky Salsa
Newman’s Own® Medium Salsa is so good it oughta be outlawed! Delicious chunks of diced tomato with red and green peppers, jalapeno peppers, onions and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to make a tasty snack for your next party or get-together.
Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Green Chili Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions*, Red Jalapeno Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Cane Sugar, Cilantro, Garlic*, Black Pepper.*Dried
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
