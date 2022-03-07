Newman's Own Medium Chunky Salsa Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Medium Chunky Salsa Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Medium Chunky Salsa Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Medium Chunky Salsa Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Newman's Own Medium Chunky Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0002066200096
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Newman’s Own® Medium Salsa is so good it oughta be outlawed! Delicious chunks of diced tomato with red and green peppers, jalapeno peppers, onions and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to make a tasty snack for your next party or get-together.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Green Chili Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions*, Red Jalapeno Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Cane Sugar, Cilantro, Garlic*, Black Pepper.*Dried

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More