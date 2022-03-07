Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 10

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 105mg 4.57%

Total Carbohydrate 3g 1.09% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 1g

Protein 1g

Calcium 11mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%