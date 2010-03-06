Newman’s Own Mild Salsa is so good it should be outlawed! There’s nothing mild about the flavor - delicious chunks of diced tomato with red and green peppers, onions and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to make a tasty snack for your next party or get-together. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!

So good it oughta be outlawed!

A delicious blend of tomatoes peppers, onions and cilantro – your chips will thank you

There’s nothing mild about the flavor of this salsa!