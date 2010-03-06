Newman's Own Mild Chunky Salsa Perspective: front
16 ozUPC: 0002066200095
Product Details

Newman’s Own Mild Salsa is so good it should be outlawed! There’s nothing mild about the flavor - delicious chunks of diced tomato with red and green peppers, onions and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to make a tasty snack for your next party or get-together. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!

  • So good it oughta be outlawed!
  • A delicious blend of tomatoes peppers, onions and cilantro – your chips will thank you
  • There’s nothing mild about the flavor of this salsa!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium131mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Green Chili Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions*, Red Bell Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Cilantro, Garlic*, Black Pepper.*Dried

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
