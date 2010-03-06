Newman's Own Mild Chunky Salsa
Product Details
Newman’s Own Mild Salsa is so good it should be outlawed! There’s nothing mild about the flavor - delicious chunks of diced tomato with red and green peppers, onions and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to make a tasty snack for your next party or get-together. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!
- So good it oughta be outlawed!
- A delicious blend of tomatoes peppers, onions and cilantro – your chips will thank you
- There’s nothing mild about the flavor of this salsa!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Green Chili Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions*, Red Bell Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Cilantro, Garlic*, Black Pepper.*Dried
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More