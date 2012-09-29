Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Organic Royal Black Tea
100 CountUPC: 0008464335000
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Organic Black Tea
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
