Newman's Own Pineapple Salsa
Product Details
Newman’s Own® Pineapple Salsa is so good it should be outlawed! Delicious chunks of diced tomato with crushed pineapples, jalapeno peppers, onions and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to add a fruity twist to your next party or get-together. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!
- So good it oughta be outlawed
- A little sweet and a little heat come together perfectly – Aloha peno!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes, Crushed Pineapple (Pineapple, Pineapple Juice), Jalapeno Peppers, Brown Sugar (Cane Sugar, Molasses), Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Onions*, Natural Flavors, Allspice.*Dried
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
