Newman’s Own® Pineapple Salsa is so good it should be outlawed! Delicious chunks of diced tomato with crushed pineapples, jalapeno peppers, onions and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to add a fruity twist to your next party or get-together. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!

So good it oughta be outlawed

A little sweet and a little heat come together perfectly – Aloha peno!