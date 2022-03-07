Newman's Own Pineapple Salsa Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Pineapple Salsa Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Pineapple Salsa Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Pineapple Salsa Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Newman's Own Pineapple Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0002066200053
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Newman’s Own® Pineapple Salsa is so good it should be outlawed! Delicious chunks of diced tomato with crushed pineapples, jalapeno peppers, onions and cilantro come together in perfect harmony to add a fruity twist to your next party or get-together. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!

  • So good it oughta be outlawed
  • A little sweet and a little heat come together perfectly – Aloha peno!

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium118mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes, Crushed Pineapple (Pineapple, Pineapple Juice), Jalapeno Peppers, Brown Sugar (Cane Sugar, Molasses), Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Onions*, Natural Flavors, Allspice.*Dried

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More