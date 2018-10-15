Newman's Own Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce Perspective: front
Newman's Own Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce Perspective: back
Newman's Own Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce Perspective: left
Newman's Own Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce Perspective: right
Newman's Own Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce Perspective: bottom
Newman's Own Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce

15 ozUPC: 0002066200465
Product Details

Newman’s Own® Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce is so creamy and delicious it will make your fettuccini sing! You’ll feel great serving it knowing it’s made with fresh cream and does not contain any artificial flavors or added colors. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!

  • No added sugar
  • An intimate companion your pasta will never forget!
  • Gluten free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (61 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium380mg16.52%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Cream, Cheese Blend (Granular and Parmesan Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Salt, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Corn Starch, Enzyme Modified Egg Yolks (Egg Yolks, Water, Salt, Enzymes), Roasted Garlic (Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Soybean Oil, Butter (Cream, Natural Flavor), Sherry Wine, Salt, Cheese Blend (Granular and Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Whey, Salt), Sugar, Dried Garlic, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Spice, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
