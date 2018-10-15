Ingredients

Water, Cream, Cheese Blend (Granular and Parmesan Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Salt, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Corn Starch, Enzyme Modified Egg Yolks (Egg Yolks, Water, Salt, Enzymes), Roasted Garlic (Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Soybean Oil, Butter (Cream, Natural Flavor), Sherry Wine, Salt, Cheese Blend (Granular and Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Whey, Salt), Sugar, Dried Garlic, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Spice, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More