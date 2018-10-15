Newman's Own Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce
Product Details
Newman’s Own® Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce is so creamy and delicious it will make your fettuccini sing! You’ll feel great serving it knowing it’s made with fresh cream and does not contain any artificial flavors or added colors. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!
- No added sugar
- An intimate companion your pasta will never forget!
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Cream, Cheese Blend (Granular and Parmesan Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Salt, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Corn Starch, Enzyme Modified Egg Yolks (Egg Yolks, Water, Salt, Enzymes), Roasted Garlic (Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Soybean Oil, Butter (Cream, Natural Flavor), Sherry Wine, Salt, Cheese Blend (Granular and Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Whey, Salt), Sugar, Dried Garlic, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Spice, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
