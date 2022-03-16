Ingredients

Multigrain Crust (Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil [Canola Oil, Pure Olive Oil], Flaxseed, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Whole Oat Flour), Sauce (Tomato Puree [Water, Tomato Paste], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Garlic*, Onion*), Low-moisture Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Whole Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Cooked Spicy Italian Sausage With Garlic (Pork, Spices, Salt, Water, Sugar, Paprika, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavoring), Uncured Pepperoni No Nitrites or Nitrates Added Except as Naturally Occurring in Sea Salt and Celery Juice Powder (Pork, Beef, Sea Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Natural Flavor, Oleoresin of Paprika, Garlic Powder), Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Whole Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion, Parsley*.*Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

