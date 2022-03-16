Newman's Own Thin and Crispy Supreme Pizza
A delicious multi-grain crust generously covered with whole milk mozzarella cheese and succulent slices of real pepperoni, Newman’s Own® Uncured Pepperoni Thin & Crispy Pizza is sure to please! Our pizzas bake to perfection in just 10-12 minutes, making them a quick and easy meal the whole family can enjoy. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!
Ingredients
Multigrain Crust (Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil [Canola Oil, Pure Olive Oil], Flaxseed, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Whole Oat Flour), Sauce (Tomato Puree [Water, Tomato Paste], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Garlic*, Onion*), Low-moisture Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Whole Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Cooked Spicy Italian Sausage With Garlic (Pork, Spices, Salt, Water, Sugar, Paprika, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavoring), Uncured Pepperoni No Nitrites or Nitrates Added Except as Naturally Occurring in Sea Salt and Celery Juice Powder (Pork, Beef, Sea Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Natural Flavor, Oleoresin of Paprika, Garlic Powder), Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Whole Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion, Parsley*.*Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
