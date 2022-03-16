Newman's Own Thin and Crispy Supreme Pizza Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Thin and Crispy Supreme Pizza Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Thin and Crispy Supreme Pizza Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Newman's Own Thin and Crispy Supreme Pizza Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Newman's Own Thin and Crispy Supreme Pizza

17 ozUPC: 0002066200602
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

A delicious multi-grain crust generously covered with whole milk mozzarella cheese and succulent slices of real pepperoni, Newman’s Own® Uncured Pepperoni Thin & Crispy Pizza is sure to please! Our pizzas bake to perfection in just 10-12 minutes, making them a quick and easy meal the whole family can enjoy. Best of all, 100% of the profits go to charity!

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333pizza (161 g)
Amount per serving
Calories380
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23.08%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium950mg41.3%
Total Carbohydrate38g13.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein16g
Calcium197mg15%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium187mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Multigrain Crust (Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil [Canola Oil, Pure Olive Oil], Flaxseed, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Whole Oat Flour), Sauce (Tomato Puree [Water, Tomato Paste], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Garlic*, Onion*), Low-moisture Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Whole Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Cooked Spicy Italian Sausage With Garlic (Pork, Spices, Salt, Water, Sugar, Paprika, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavoring), Uncured Pepperoni No Nitrites or Nitrates Added Except as Naturally Occurring in Sea Salt and Celery Juice Powder (Pork, Beef, Sea Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Natural Flavor, Oleoresin of Paprika, Garlic Powder), Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Whole Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion, Parsley*.*Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More