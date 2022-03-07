Nexxus Clean & Pure Unscented Dry Shampoo instantly cleanses and refreshes hair in between regular washes. This fragrance-free, lightweight formula absorbs excess oil, sweat, and odor. With just a few quick sprays, your hair will be left looking clean and pure, with volume and a fresh texture. Nexxus Clean & Pure Unscented Dry Shampoo is ideal for all hair types and is safe for color treated hair.