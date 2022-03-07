At Nexxus, we believe style is about looking understated yet covetable. It's having hair with natural movement that withstands an urban on-the-go lifestyle. Born in salons and perfected by science, each Nexxus product is infused with high performing technologies and precious ingredients. What do you look for in a hair spray? Nothing beats that freshly styled feel, but you don’t want to lock down your hair’s natural movement to secure a classy up-do. That’s why Nexxus Maxximum Finishing Mist, infused with our signature Fluid-Fix Technology, retains your hair’s suppleness even as it holds onto your style.

Completely water-free for superior hold

Humidity resistant

Ultra fine mist for easy, all over, flexible hold

Professional results: Never stiff or sticky

Fast drying mist for instant hold

Long-lasting natural feeling hold