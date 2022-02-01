Hover to Zoom
Niagara Original Finish Ironing Spray Starch
20 ozUPC: 0001750008120
Product Details
Specifications:
Country of Origin: United States.
Scent: Original.
Product Type: Spray Starch.
Product Form: Aerosol.
Container Size: 20 oz.
Contains Bleach: No.
High Efficiency: Yes.
Biodegradable: Yes.
Concentrated: No.
Weight: 1.46 lbs