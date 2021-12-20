Hover to Zoom
Nine Less Sodium Soy Sauce
16.9 ozUPC: 0086169800034
Nine Soy Sauce's are all-natural and have no additives with less sodium that taste amazing!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories12
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium578mg25.13%
Total Carbohydrate1.4g0.51%
Dietary Fiber0.1g0.36%
Sugar0.9g
Protein1.6g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium85mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Defatted Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Yeast Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
