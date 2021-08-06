Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Sesame Oil), Tapioca Starch, Dried Cabbage Flake, Salt, Dried Giant Calamari.Contains Less Than 2% of Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Baker's Yeast Extract, Beta Carotene Color, Calcium Carbonate, Carmine Color, Chicken Fat, Citric Acid, Concentrated Chicken Broth, Concentrated Green Cabbage Juice Corn Syrup Solids, Dextrose, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Succinate, Dried Fish Protein (Pollock and/or Pacific Whiting), Dried Green Onion, Egg, Egg White, Egg Yolk (Glucose Removed For Stability), Garlic Powder, Glucono Delta-lactone, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Lactose, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Plum Vinegar, Potassium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Powdered Carrot Juice, Powdered Chicken, Rice Wine, Silicon Dioxide, Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Caseinate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Sorbitol, Soy Lecithin, Soybean, Spice and Color, Sugar, TBHQ (Preservative), Wheat, Wheat Starch, Whey, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

