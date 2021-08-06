Nissin Cup Noodles Seafood Unit Perspective: front
Nissin Cup Noodles Seafood Unit Perspective: left
Nissin Cup Noodles Seafood Unit Perspective: right
Nissin Cup Noodles Seafood Unit Perspective: top
Nissin Cup Noodles Seafood Unit

2.7 ozUPC: 0007066240201
Product Details

Taste the authentic flavors of Japan with Nissin® Cup Noodle Seafood. It's an authentic, creamy seafood soup topped with calamari, imitation crab, scrambled eggs, and cabbage - with no added MSG or artificial flavors.

  • Best Selling flavors from Japan
  • Premium toppings
  • Ready in 3 1/2 minutes
  • No added MSG or artificial flavors
  • Microwaveable cup

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (76 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium1430mg62.17%
Total Carbohydrate47g17.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein9g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron2.8mg15%
Potassium320mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Sesame Oil), Tapioca Starch, Dried Cabbage Flake, Salt, Dried Giant Calamari.Contains Less Than 2% of Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Baker's Yeast Extract, Beta Carotene Color, Calcium Carbonate, Carmine Color, Chicken Fat, Citric Acid, Concentrated Chicken Broth, Concentrated Green Cabbage Juice Corn Syrup Solids, Dextrose, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Succinate, Dried Fish Protein (Pollock and/or Pacific Whiting), Dried Green Onion, Egg, Egg White, Egg Yolk (Glucose Removed For Stability), Garlic Powder, Glucono Delta-lactone, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Lactose, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Plum Vinegar, Potassium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Powdered Carrot Juice, Powdered Chicken, Rice Wine, Silicon Dioxide, Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Caseinate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Sorbitol, Soy Lecithin, Soybean, Spice and Color, Sugar, TBHQ (Preservative), Wheat, Wheat Starch, Whey, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More