Nivea Coconut & Monoi Oil Infused Lotion
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0007214002532
Product Details
Absorbs quickly and transforms dry skin into beautifully nourished skin. Our NIVEA Care Promise:
- Dermatologically tested and approved.
- Made with carefully selected ingredients that meet strict quality standards.
- Building on 100 years of skin care expertise.
- Luxurious monoi oil carefully blended in a fast absorbing lotion.
- Take a moment to relax your senses with a tropical coconut scent
- Transforms dry skin into soft, radiant skin
- Moisturizes for 24+ hours with no greasy feeling
- Transforms dry skin into smooth, radiant skin
- Leaves skin nicely fragranced