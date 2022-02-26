Hover to Zoom
Nivea Men Cool 3-in-1 Body Wash
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0007214081063
Product Details
Feel fresh and cool with Cool Hair and Body Wash from Nivea for men. The refreshing scent stimulates the senses while the cooling blue gel with invigorating menthol cleans your body and hair, leaving you with a fresh feeling.
- Removes Dirt and Sweat
- Won't Dry out your Skin
- Your Skin feels Cool and Fresh
- Dermatologically Tested
- Cools and Refreshes Without Drying
- With Menthol