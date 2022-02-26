Feel fresh and cool with Cool Hair and Body Wash from Nivea for men. The refreshing scent stimulates the senses while the cooling blue gel with invigorating menthol cleans your body and hair, leaving you with a fresh feeling.

Removes Dirt and Sweat

Won't Dry out your Skin

Your Skin feels Cool and Fresh

Dermatologically Tested

Cools and Refreshes Without Drying

With Menthol