NO-AD Sunblock Lotion SPF 45

16 fl ozUPC: 0089764000218
Product Details

This non-greasy, fast-drying, lightweight lotion contains natural skin conditioners to help prevent the drying effect caused by the sun. NO-AD helps keep skin soft, smooth, and protected.

• Helps prevent sunburn

• If used as directed with other sun protection measures, decreases the risk of skin disease and early skin aging caused by the sun

  • Super Value Size
  • Broad Spectrum SPF 45
  • Quick Absorption
  • Water Resistant (80 Minutes)
  • Paraben Free