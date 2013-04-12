Hover to Zoom
NO-AD Sunblock Lotion SPF 45
16 fl ozUPC: 0089764000218
Product Details
This non-greasy, fast-drying, lightweight lotion contains natural skin conditioners to help prevent the drying effect caused by the sun. NO-AD helps keep skin soft, smooth, and protected.
• Helps prevent sunburn
• If used as directed with other sun protection measures, decreases the risk of skin disease and early skin aging caused by the sun
- Super Value Size
- Broad Spectrum SPF 45
- Quick Absorption
- Water Resistant (80 Minutes)
- Paraben Free