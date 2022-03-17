No7 Full 360 Ultra - Brown
Product Details
A multi-benefit, ultra-nourishing mascara for the look of volume, length and curl
Enriched with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, this multi-benefit
mascara nourishes and conditions lashes instantly and during wear while delivering the look of velvety volume and incredible curl for a full-fan flutter that will get noticed. The hourglass-shaped brush grips and coats lashes from root to tip for a dramatic false lash effect.
, Nourishes and conditions lashes
, With Vitamin E and Shea Butter
, For a panoramic, full-fan lash look
, Up to 12-hour wear
, Smudgeproof, clump-free & flake-free
, Suitable for sensitive eyes
CLAIMS*:
, 93% saw volumized, fuller lashes
, 76% said lashes felt nourished
, Women agreed it gave them their longest lashes
ever
*Based on consumer perception study on UK women.
Made in Italy