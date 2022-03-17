A multi-benefit, ultra-nourishing mascara for the look of volume, length and curl

Enriched with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, this multi-benefit

mascara nourishes and conditions lashes instantly and during wear while delivering the look of velvety volume and incredible curl for a full-fan flutter that will get noticed. The hourglass-shaped brush grips and coats lashes from root to tip for a dramatic false lash effect.



, Nourishes and conditions lashes

, With Vitamin E and Shea Butter

, For a panoramic, full-fan lash look

, Up to 12-hour wear

, Smudgeproof, clump-free & flake-free

, Suitable for sensitive eyes



CLAIMS*:

, 93% saw volumized, fuller lashes

, 76% said lashes felt nourished

, Women agreed it gave them their longest lashes

ever

*Based on consumer perception study on UK women.



Made in Italy