The No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum is formulated with a unique blend of ingredients that gives visibly fuller, thicker and darker looking lashes in just 8 weeks (as tested by consumers). 85% said their lashes looked visibly thicker. 81% said their lashes looked more noticeable. 76% said this product gave them a fuller lash fan.*As tested by consumers for 8 weeks. This serum can also be used on eyebrows for increased hair growth. Made in Germany. For best results: Cleanse the eyes of any make-up and use the applicator to apply a thin line of No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum to the base of the eye lashes along the upper and lower lash lines. This product can also be used on the eyebrows.