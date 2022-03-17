No7 Lift & Luminate Medium/Gold Serum Concealer Perspective: front
No7 Lift & Luminate Medium/Gold Serum Concealer
No7 Lift & Luminate Medium/Gold Serum Concealer

1 ctUPC: 0500016726776
Defying skincare formulated with Matrixyl 3000 Plus our most effective anti-wrinkle peptide technology; Hibiscus and Vitamin A and C to help reduce the appearance of pigmentation. The flexible formula moves with the skin, so it doesn't migrate into lines and wrinkles. Our unique blend of optical blurrers and light reflecting particles brighten the skin. Suitable for sensitive skin.